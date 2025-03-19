Numinus Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUMIF) Short Interest Update

Numinus Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUMIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 675,200 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the February 13th total of 831,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 218,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.
Numinus Wellness Price Performance
OTCMKTS NUMIF traded down C$0.00 on Wednesday, hitting C$0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 99,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,222. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.03. Numinus Wellness has a 52-week low of C$0.02 and a 52-week high of C$0.09.
Numinus Wellness Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Numinus Wellness
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Numinus Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Numinus Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.