Numinus Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUMIF) Short Interest Update

Numinus Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUMIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 675,200 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the February 13th total of 831,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 218,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Numinus Wellness Price Performance

OTCMKTS NUMIF traded down C$0.00 on Wednesday, hitting C$0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 99,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,222. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.03. Numinus Wellness has a 52-week low of C$0.02 and a 52-week high of C$0.09.

Numinus Wellness Company Profile

Numinus Wellness Inc provides psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Clinical Research Operations, Canadian Clinic Network, and U.S Clinic Network segments. The Clinical Research Operations segment offers clinical research management services to academic institutions and biotechnology companies.

