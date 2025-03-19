Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TXS) Shares Up 1.4% – Here’s What Happened

Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TXS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.26 and last traded at $31.26. 1,285 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 3,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.82.

Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.46. The company has a market cap of $29.12 million, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TXS. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 19,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter.

Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF Company Profile

The Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF (TXS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Texas Capital Texas Equity index. The fund seeks to track a tier-weighted-equity index comprised of companies headquartered in Texas. The fund invests in various industries, sectors, and sizes TXS was launched on Jul 12, 2023 and is issued by Texas Capital.

