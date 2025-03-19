Kambi Group (OTCMKTS:KMBIF) Trading Down 12.1% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Kambi Group plc (OTCMKTS:KMBIF – Get Free Report) were down 12.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$9.81 and last traded at C$9.81. Approximately 150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 350 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.16.

Kambi Group Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.14.

About Kambi Group

Kambi Group plc operates as an independent provider of sports betting technology and services to the betting and gaming industry in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company provides compliance, technology, and odds-compiling services to customer intelligence and risk management, built on, and delivered through sports betting platform.

