Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF (NYSEARCA:STCE) Stock Price Up 1.3% – Still a Buy?

Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF (NYSEARCA:STCE – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.97 and last traded at $36.64. 24,361 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 37,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.16.

Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.59. The company has a market cap of $95.60 million, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 2.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STCE. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,336,000. Wealth Management Nebraska acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 14,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period.

About Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF

The Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF (STCE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Schwab Crypto Thematic index. The fund tracks an index of globally listed companies that enable the cryptocurrency ecosystem. The fund selects and weights companies based on thematic relevance through a proprietary NLP algorithm.

