Coveo Solutions (OTCMKTS:CVOSF) Stock Price Up 4.4% – Here’s Why

Coveo Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVOSF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.77 and last traded at $3.77. Approximately 7,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 10,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.61.

Coveo Solutions Stock Up 4.4 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.49.

About Coveo Solutions

Coveo Solutions Inc provides AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences. The Relevance Cloud platform, an AI solution that integrates AI search, recommendations, GenAI answering, AI models, and analytics across various digital domains; and is designed for scale, security, and compliance and integrates into enterprise ecosystems as a cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless platform.

