JATT Acquisition (NYSE:JATT) Shares Up 18.5% – Here’s What Happened

JATT Acquisition Corp (NYSE:JATT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 18.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.28 and last traded at $1.28. 389,065 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 842% from the average session volume of 41,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

JATT Acquisition Stock Down 2.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.09.

About JATT Acquisition

JATT Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on businesses primarily operating in the life sciences sector.

