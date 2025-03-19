Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the February 13th total of 44,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 203,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:PEY traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $21.67. The stock had a trading volume of 146,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,314. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $19.22 and a 12-month high of $23.22. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.77.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0701 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEY. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 18,823 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 244.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

