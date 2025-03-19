Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the February 13th total of 44,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 203,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NASDAQ:PEY traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $21.67. The stock had a trading volume of 146,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,314. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $19.22 and a 12-month high of $23.22. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.77.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0701 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th.
PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.
