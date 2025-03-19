Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Short Interest Update

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 84,100 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the February 13th total of 99,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 384,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MURGY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group lowered Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th.
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Stock Down 0.7 %
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 8.61%. Equities analysts expect that Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It also offers life and health reinsurance solutions, such as digital underwriting and advanced analytics solutions, health insurance management system, financial market risks, financing, portfolio risk management, digitalized investment-linked solution, MIRA digital suite, MIRA POS, MIRApply insured and physician, claims risk adjustment, CLARA plus, data analytics, underwriting and claims, medical research, capital management, and health market.
