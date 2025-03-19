Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.100-4.720 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.2 billion-$4.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.2 billion. Five Below also updated its FY26 guidance to $4.10-$4.72 EPS.

FIVE traded up $1.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.59. 4,560,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,739,677. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11. Five Below has a 1 year low of $64.87 and a 1 year high of $209.79.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.10. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.65 earnings per share. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FIVE shares. StockNews.com downgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Five Below from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Five Below from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Five Below in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Five Below from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.37.

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $498,635.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,197,552.92. This trade represents a 8.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

