Nano Magic (OTCMKTS:NMGX) Shares Up 26% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Nano Magic Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMGX – Get Free Report) traded up 26% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.63 and last traded at $0.63. 855 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 3,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Nano Magic Stock Up 15.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 39.19.

Nano Magic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nano Magic Inc develops, commercializes, and markets consumer and industrial products using nanotechnology in the United States and Canada. The company offers liquid and towelette formulations for cleaning and protecting clear surfaces, such as electronic touchscreens, windshields, windows, mirrors, shower doors, eyeglasses, and sunglass lenses; liquid formulation packaged for retail and industrial sale for cleaning surfaces; and anti-fogging liquid and towelette formulations for sporting product applications and goggles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Magic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Magic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.