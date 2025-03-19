United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB) Shares Down 2.4% – Here’s Why

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UBAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $52.60 and last traded at $52.60. 1,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 2,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.90.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.29. The company has a market capitalization of $178.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.33.

United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter. United Bancorporation of Alabama had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 31.02%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Bank that provides banking services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, small business programs, business solutions, merchant services, and cash management services.

