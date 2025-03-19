ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:THNQ) Trading Up 1.8% – Here’s What Happened

ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:THNQ – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.82 and last traded at $47.61. 22,298 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 22,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.76.

ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.27 million, a PE ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 1.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Strategic Advocates LLC grew its holdings in shares of ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 22,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares during the period. Finally, Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $389,000.

ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF Company Profile

The Robo Global Artificial Intelligence ETF (THNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence index. The fund tracks a global index of companies involved in developing the technology and the infrastructure of enabling artificial intelligence. THNQ was launched on May 11, 2020 and is managed by ROBO Global.

