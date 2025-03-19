Equatorial Energia (OTCMKTS:EQUEY) Stock Price Up 10.3% – Should You Buy?

Equatorial Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EQUEY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 10.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.80 and last traded at $5.80. 1,364 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 2,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.26.

Equatorial Energia Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.11 and its 200 day moving average is $5.41.

Equatorial Energia Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.0015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Equatorial Energia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.66%.

Equatorial Energia Company Profile

Equatorial Energia SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity generation, distribution, transmission, and sanitation operations in Brazil. It operates through Distribution, Transmission, Wind Generation, Services, Sanitation, and Other segments. The company generates energy from wind, solar, biomass, qualified co-generation, and hydroelectric plants.

