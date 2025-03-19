Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 51,000 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the February 13th total of 63,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 0.2 %

FITBP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,859. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.66 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.77 and its 200-day moving average is $24.96.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

