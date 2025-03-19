iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CCRV) Trading 1.3% Higher – Still a Buy?

iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CCRV – Get Free Report) shot up 1.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.10 and last traded at $20.10. 5,657 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 21,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.85.

iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 201,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 7,667 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 138,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 14,965 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 84,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 45,034 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,285,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000.

About iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF

The iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF (CCRV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Commodity Enhanced Carry index. The fund tracks an index composed of future contracts on commodities selected from a broad commodity universe based on positive roll yield. CCRV was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

