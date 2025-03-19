Short Interest in Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:EVSD) Declines By 15.5%

Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:EVSD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the February 13th total of 16,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:EVSD – Free Report) by 54.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.39% of Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.91. The stock had a trading volume of 79,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,495. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.67. Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.68 and a 1-year high of $51.27.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.1927 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th.

The Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF (EVSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of diversified USD-denominated fixed income securities with few restrictions on type and credit quality. The ETF aims to have an average duration of three years or less, while seeking above average returns over a market cycle of three to five years EVSD was launched on Mar 31, 1992 and is issued by Eaton Vance.

