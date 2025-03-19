First Mining Gold (OTCMKTS:FFMGF) Stock Price Up 5.7% – Here’s Why

First Mining Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFMGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.10. 1,041,043 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the average session volume of 506,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

First Mining Gold Trading Up 2.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.09.

First Mining Gold Company Profile

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. First Mining Gold Corp. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

