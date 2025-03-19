iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02, Zacks reports. iCAD had a negative net margin of 17.81% and a negative return on equity of 15.65%.

iCAD Price Performance

Shares of ICAD stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.47. The stock had a trading volume of 386,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,226. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.55 million, a PE ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.05. iCAD has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $3.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut iCAD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Detection and Therapy. The company provides ProFound AI for digital breast tomosynthesis and 2D mammography; PowerLook, a density assessment solution; and ProFound Risk, a breast cancer risk analysis.

