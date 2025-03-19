Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Releases FY26 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY26 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.10-$4.72 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.21-$4.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.25 billion. Five Below also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.50-$0.61 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Five Below in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Five Below from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Five Below from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Five Below from $88.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.37.

Get Five Below alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FIVE

Five Below Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE traded up $1.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.59. 3,785,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,738,231. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.75. Five Below has a 1 year low of $64.87 and a 1 year high of $209.79.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Five Below

In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $498,635.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,267 shares in the company, valued at $5,197,552.92. The trade was a 8.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.