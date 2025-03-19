John F. Barry Buys 240,000 Shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Stock

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) CEO John F. Barry purchased 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,461,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,586,311.90. This represents a 0.29 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ PSEC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,727,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,579,601. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.30 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Prospect Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $5.72.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a yield of 12.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is currently -270.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSEC. Palogic Value Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 351,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 118,400 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. 9.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

