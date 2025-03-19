John F. Barry Buys 240,000 Shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Stock

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) CEO John F. Barry purchased 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,461,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,586,311.90. This represents a 0.29 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Prospect Capital Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PSEC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,727,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,579,601. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.30 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Prospect Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $5.72.
Prospect Capital Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a yield of 12.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is currently -270.00%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prospect Capital
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSEC
About Prospect Capital
Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Prospect Capital
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.