Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Insider Sells $108,814.86 in Stock

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 7,851 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $108,814.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,785.18. This represents a 13.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Kimbell Royalty Partners Price Performance
KRP traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $14.11. 610,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,565. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 5.20. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $13.24 and a 12 month high of $17.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.70.
Kimbell Royalty Partners Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,454.55%.
Institutional Trading of Kimbell Royalty Partners
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently commented on KRP shares. Truist Financial lowered shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.
View Our Latest Report on Kimbell Royalty Partners
Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Kimbell Royalty Partners
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.