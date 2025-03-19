Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Insider Sells $108,814.86 in Stock

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 7,851 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $108,814.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,785.18. This represents a 13.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Price Performance

KRP traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $14.11. 610,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,565. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 5.20. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $13.24 and a 12 month high of $17.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.70.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,454.55%.

Institutional Trading of Kimbell Royalty Partners

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,276 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 7,144 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 149,139 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 760.0% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 30,815 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 647,657 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,511,000 after buying an additional 82,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KRP shares. Truist Financial lowered shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

