Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) Director Daniel C. Mcconeghy Purchases 380 Shares

Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) Director Daniel C. Mcconeghy acquired 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $105.72 per share, with a total value of $40,173.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,440. This trade represents a 23.46 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ BFC traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $103.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,074. Bank First Co. has a 1 year low of $74.90 and a 1 year high of $110.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.47.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. Bank First had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 10.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank First Co. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank First in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank First by 771.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in Bank First by 212.6% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Bank First during the fourth quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Bank First during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. 29.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First, N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. It offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

