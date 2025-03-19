Insider Selling: Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY) CEO Sells 14,583 Shares of Stock

Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew B. Oppenheimer sold 14,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $281,597.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,329,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,602,896.03. This represents a 0.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Remitly Global Stock Performance

Shares of Remitly Global stock traded up $0.78 on Wednesday, hitting $20.27. 1,985,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,761,627. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.70. Remitly Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $27.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.68 and a beta of 0.07.

Get Remitly Global alerts:

Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Remitly Global had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $351.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.67 million. Research analysts expect that Remitly Global, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RELY. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Remitly Global from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Remitly Global from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Remitly Global from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Remitly Global from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Remitly Global in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

View Our Latest Report on RELY

Institutional Trading of Remitly Global

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Remitly Global in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Remitly Global by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Remitly Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Remitly Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Remitly Global by 39.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. 74.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Remitly Global

(Get Free Report)

Remitly Global, Inc provides digital financial services for immigrants and their families. It primarily offers cross-border remittance services in approximately 170 countries. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Remitly Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remitly Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.