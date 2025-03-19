PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI) Stock Price Up 0.1% – Here’s Why

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.77 and last traded at $51.73. 373,622 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 205,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.68.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.19.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, formerly, PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets in a diversified portfolio of debt securities whose interest is, in the opinion of bond counsel for the issuer at the time of issuance, exempt from federal income tax (Municipal Bonds).

