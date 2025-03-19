Tanfield Group (LON:TAN) Trading Down 8% – Time to Sell?

Tanfield Group PLC (LON:TAN – Get Free Report) traded down 8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.02 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.23 ($0.04). 1,218 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 13,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.51 ($0.05).

Tanfield Group Trading Down 6.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17,846.52 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3.53.

Tanfield Group Company Profile

Tanfield Group PLC operates as an investment company. The company, through its 49% interest in Snorkel International Holdings LLC, produces self-propelled, towable, and push-around aerial lifts, including diesel and electric scissor lifts, mast lifts, telescopic boom lifts, and articulating booms. Tanfield Group PLC also, through its 5.76% interest in Smith Electric Vehicles Corp., designs and produces electric commercial vehicles for short haul urban fleets.

