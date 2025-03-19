iShares MSCI Finland ETF (BATS:EFNL) Trading 19.8% Higher – Should You Buy?

iShares MSCI Finland ETF (BATS:EFNL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 19.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.99 and last traded at $38.90. 5,662 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 5,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.48.

iShares MSCI Finland ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.39 million, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Get iShares MSCI Finland ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Finland ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares MSCI Finland ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Finland ETF (BATS:EFNL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 1.49% of iShares MSCI Finland ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

iShares MSCI Finland ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Finland ETF (EFNL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Finland IMI 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Finnish all-cap stocks. EFNL was launched on Jan 25, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Finland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Finland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.