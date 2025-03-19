Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Trading Up 1.2% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Free Report) traded up 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.90 and last traded at $4.89. 42,024 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 31,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.83.
Sterling Bancorp Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.82 and a beta of 0.54.
Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 1.57%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sterling Bancorp
About Sterling Bancorp
Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.
