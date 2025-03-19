Oceanic Wind Energy (CVE:NKW) Shares Down 6.3% – Should You Sell?

Oceanic Wind Energy Inc. (CVE:NKW – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 94,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 50,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.
Oceanic Wind Energy Trading Down 6.3 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.50 million and a PE ratio of -75.00.
Oceanic Wind Energy Company Profile
Oceanic Wind Energy Inc develops renewable energy projects in Canada. It is developing an offshore wind energy project located in the Hecate Strait off the north coast of British Columbia. The company was formerly known as NaiKun Wind Energy Group Inc and changed its name to Oceanic Wind Energy Inc in May 2020.
