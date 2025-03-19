Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY) Trading Up 27.7% – What’s Next?

Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 27.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.01 and last traded at $3.01. 203 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.36.

Pigeon Stock Up 1.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50 and a beta of -0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.45.

Get Pigeon alerts:

Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Pigeon had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $184.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.29 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Pigeon Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pigeon

Pigeon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, import, and export of baby and child-care products, maternity items, women’s care products, home healthcare products, and nursing care products in Japan and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Japan Business, China Business, Singapore Business, and Lansinoh Business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pigeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pigeon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.