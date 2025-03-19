Short Interest in Journey Medical Co. (NASDAQ:DERM) Increases By 20.5%

Journey Medical Co. (NASDAQ:DERM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 113,400 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the February 13th total of 94,100 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 69,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

In related news, CEO Claude Maraoui sold 18,147 shares of Journey Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total value of $93,094.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,092,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,736,443.62. This trade represents a 0.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 105,831 shares of company stock worth $536,622 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Journey Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Journey Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Journey Medical by 13.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 12,882 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Journey Medical by 5.7% during the third quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 167,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 9,005 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Journey Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

DERM traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $5.71. The company had a trading volume of 54,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,030. The company has a market cap of $119.28 million, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 0.97. Journey Medical has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $6.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.10.

Journey Medical Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company's marketed products include Qbrexza, a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Accutane, an oral isotretinoin drug to treat severe recalcitrant nodular acne; and Amzeeq, a topical formulation of minocycline for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

