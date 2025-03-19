Construction Stocks To Follow Today – March 19th

Progressive, Berkshire Hathaway, and CRH are the three Construction stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Construction stocks are shares in companies primarily involved in building and infrastructure projects, including those that manufacture building materials, manage construction services, or provide engineering expertise. These stocks often respond to macroeconomic factors like government infrastructure spending and economic growth, making them cyclical investments linked to the overall health of the construction and real estate sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Construction stocks within the last several days.

Progressive (PGR)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Progressive stock traded down $11.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $271.80. 4,352,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,404,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.35. Progressive has a 12 month low of $201.34 and a 12 month high of $292.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $259.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.57.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Berkshire Hathaway stock traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $525.68. 2,176,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,547,296. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12 month low of $395.66 and a 12 month high of $528.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $480.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $467.69.

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Shares of CRH traded up $3.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.65. 4,341,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,762,156. CRH has a one year low of $71.18 and a one year high of $110.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.52 and a 200 day moving average of $96.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30.

