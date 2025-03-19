Best Oil Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 19th

Chevron, Exxon Mobil, and Procter & Gamble are the three Oil stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Oil stocks are shares in companies that are involved in the exploration, extraction, refining, and distribution of oil and petroleum products. These investments are influenced by fluctuations in global oil prices, regulatory changes, and economic conditions, making them both promising and volatile in nature. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Oil stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

NYSE:CVX traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.23. 4,154,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,254,803. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron has a 12 month low of $135.37 and a 12 month high of $167.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVX

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

XOM stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.04. 5,657,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,836,197. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $103.67 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The company has a market capitalization of $499.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Procter & Gamble (PG)

Procter & Gamble Co. engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

PG traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.87. 2,506,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,403,323. The company has a market capitalization of $393.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.78. Procter & Gamble has a fifty-two week low of $153.52 and a fifty-two week high of $180.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PG

Featured Stories