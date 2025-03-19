Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLCF) Stock Price Down 1.2% – Here’s What Happened

Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLCF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.92 and last traded at $12.92. 12 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.08.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.58.
Transcontinental Inc engages in the flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through Packaging, Printing, and Media sectors. The Packaging sector engages in the extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting packaging solutions; and manufacturing and recycling flexible plastic, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.
