Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMNEY) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMNEY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $67.05 and last traded at $66.91, with a volume of 157017 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMNEY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Siemens Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Siemens Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.91. The company has a market cap of $53.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -316.57.

Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMNEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Siemens Energy AG will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates through Gas Services, Grid Technologies, Transformation of Industry, and Siemens Gamesa segments. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, and heat pumps, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and high voltage direct current transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, transformers, flexible alternating current transmission systems, high voltage substations, air and gas-insulated switchgears, digital grid solutions and components, and storage solutions.

