TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.36 and last traded at $42.14, with a volume of 1394831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TGTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.67.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TGTX

TG Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.35 and its 200 day moving average is $29.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of -423.50 and a beta of 2.30.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $108.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.67 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 8.32%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at TG Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 10,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $285,899.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 660,611 shares in the company, valued at $18,847,231.83. The trade was a 1.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 512.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 460.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

About TG Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.