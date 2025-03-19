Short Interest in Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRSHF) Declines By 16.2%

Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRSHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,519,600 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the February 13th total of 1,812,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 46.5 days.
Haier Smart Home Trading Down 4.8 %
OTCMKTS:HRSHF traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,319. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.43. Haier Smart Home has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $4.50.
About Haier Smart Home
