Short Interest in Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRSHF) Declines By 16.2%

Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRSHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,519,600 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the February 13th total of 1,812,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 46.5 days.

Haier Smart Home Trading Down 4.8 %

OTCMKTS:HRSHF traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,319. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.43. Haier Smart Home has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $4.50.

About Haier Smart Home

Haier Smart Home Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, production, and sale of smart home appliances in Asia, Europe, the United States, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: China Smart Home Business, Overseas Home Appliance and Smart Home Business, and Other Business.

