Short Interest in Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) Declines By 16.2%

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the February 13th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.1 days.
Jupiter Fund Management Price Performance
Shares of JFHHF remained flat at $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average is $1.09. Jupiter Fund Management has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $1.17.
Jupiter Fund Management Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Jupiter Fund Management
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Fund Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Fund Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.