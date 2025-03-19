Short Interest in Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) Declines By 16.2%

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the February 13th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.1 days.

Shares of JFHHF remained flat at $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average is $1.09. Jupiter Fund Management has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $1.17.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

