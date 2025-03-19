Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 393,700 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the February 13th total of 495,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,937.0 days.
Kyowa Kirin Price Performance
Shares of Kyowa Kirin stock remained flat at $13.65 during trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.06 and its 200-day moving average is $16.54. Kyowa Kirin has a 12-month low of $12.32 and a 12-month high of $22.21.
Kyowa Kirin Company Profile
