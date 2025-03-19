Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 393,700 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the February 13th total of 495,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,937.0 days.

Kyowa Kirin Price Performance

Shares of Kyowa Kirin stock remained flat at $13.65 during trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.06 and its 200-day moving average is $16.54. Kyowa Kirin has a 12-month low of $12.32 and a 12-month high of $22.21.

Kyowa Kirin Company Profile

Kyowa Kirin Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and import/export of pharmaceuticals for oncology, nephrology, central nervous system, and immunology therapeutic areas in Japan, the United States, rest of the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its products include ALLELOCK, an antihistamine agent for patients with various types of allergies; CONIEL, a calcium channel blocker for hypertension and angina pectoris; Crysvita, a recombinant human monoclonal IgG1 antibody against the phosphaturic hormone fibroblast growth factor 23; ESPO, a glycoprotein and human erythropoietin; NESP, an erythropoiesis stimulating agent; and GRAN, a human colony-stimulating factor.

