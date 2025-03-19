MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Short Interest Down 13.7% in February

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the February 13th total of 16,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:MMT traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $4.62. 77,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,420. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 1-year low of $4.43 and a 1-year high of $4.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.72.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0337 per share. This is an increase from MFS Multimarket Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS Multimarket Income Trust
About MFS Multimarket Income Trust
MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
