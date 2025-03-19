MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Short Interest Down 13.7% in February

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the February 13th total of 16,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MMT traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $4.62. 77,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,420. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 1-year low of $4.43 and a 1-year high of $4.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.72.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0337 per share. This is an increase from MFS Multimarket Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS Multimarket Income Trust

About MFS Multimarket Income Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 367,292 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 92,815 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,447 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,270,086 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $15,337,000 after purchasing an additional 18,751 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the third quarter worth $103,000. 18.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

