BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Short Interest Down 14.0% in February

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 70,000 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the February 13th total of 81,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 245,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Armis Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $683,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 161,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 331,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 14,679 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 248,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 36,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 70,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 10,341 shares in the last quarter. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.49. 127,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,517. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.82.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.0987 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

