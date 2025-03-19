China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.05 and last traded at $17.76, with a volume of 79081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.65.
China Construction Bank Stock Down 0.2 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.76. The firm has a market cap of $221.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.09.
China Construction Bank Company Profile
China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Finance Business, Personal Finance Business, Treasury and Asset Management Business, and Others segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than China Construction Bank
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for China Construction Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Construction Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.