Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Shares Down 3.3% – Time to Sell?

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.90 and last traded at $22.92. 235,545 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 783,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.70.

Several research firms recently commented on SNDR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Schneider National from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Benchmark boosted their price target on Schneider National from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Schneider National from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Schneider National from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Schneider National from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Schneider National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.85.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Schneider National had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 2.21%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.46%.

In related news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $290,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,346.64. This represents a 9.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 32.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDR. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Schneider National by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Schneider National by 237.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schneider National by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Schneider National by 489.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Schneider National in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 28.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

