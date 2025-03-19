Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 740,733 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 138% from the previous session’s volume of 310,951 shares.The stock last traded at $24.66 and had previously closed at $24.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Fresenius Medical Care from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Fresenius Medical Care from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fresenius Medical Care from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Fresenius Medical Care Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.28.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 192.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Fresenius Medical Care by 234.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Fresenius Medical Care by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Fresenius Medical Care by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. 8.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fresenius Medical Care

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

