Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 809,915 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 155% from the previous session’s volume of 317,416 shares.The stock last traded at $32.69 and had previously closed at $32.61.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000.

About Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Long Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted Index of U.S. Investment-grade Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of 10 years or more. SCHQ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

