Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March 19th (ABX, AEM, AGI, AYA, CG, ELD, EQX, GIL, ISC, KNT)

Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, March 19th:

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$27.00 to C$33.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$160.00 to C$190.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI)

had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$38.00 to C$46.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) was given a C$22.50 target price by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$12.00 to C$12.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$25.00 to C$29.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$13.00 to C$14.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) was given a C$83.00 price target by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

21529 (ISC.V) (CVE:ISC) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

21529 (ISC.V) (CVE:ISC) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$36.00 to C$34.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

21529 (ISC.V) (CVE:ISC) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$35.00 to C$32.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) was given a C$17.50 target price by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$11.75 to C$12.75. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Lithium Argentina (NYSE:LAR) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from $3.75 to $3.50. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) was given a C$4.60 price target by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.00 to C$16.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Newmont (TSE:NGT) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$75.00 to C$80.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) had its target price boosted by Desjardins from C$12.00 to C$13.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$11.50 to C$13.75. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) was given a C$15.50 price target by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) had its target price trimmed by Desjardins from C$1.10 to C$0.95. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SilverSPAC (TSE:SLVR) was given a C$0.70 price target by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL) had its target price boosted by ATB Capital from $3.50 to $4.00.

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$14.25 to C$18.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price cut by Desjardins from C$68.50 to C$65.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) had its target price cut by Desjardins from C$32.00 to C$29.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) was given a C$12.00 price target by analysts at Desjardins. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

