High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.06 and last traded at C$1.08, with a volume of 475 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.06.

High Arctic Energy Services Trading Up 1.9 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.71, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of C$12.31 million, a PE ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.59.

High Arctic Energy Services Company Profile

High Arctic Energy Services Inc, an oilfield services company, provides oilfield services to exploration and production companies in Canada and Papua New Guinea. The company operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services. It offers drilling services, including provision of drilling personnel; well servicing and snubbing services; and hydraulic workover units.

