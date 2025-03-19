Intuitive Investments Group (LON:IIG) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Intuitive Investments Group PLC (LON:IIG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 108 ($1.40) and last traded at GBX 112 ($1.46), with a volume of 14001 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 113 ($1.47).
Intuitive Investments Group Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 119.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 125.42. The company has a market cap of £231.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.85 and a beta of 0.55.
Intuitive Investments Group (LON:IIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 24th. The company reported GBX (1.22) (($0.02)) EPS for the quarter. Intuitive Investments Group had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 283.83%.
Intuitive Investments Group Company Profile
IIG is an investment company seeking to provide investors with exposure to a portfolio concentrating on fast growing and/or high potential Life Sciences and Technology businesses operating predominantly in the UK, continental Europe, the US and APAC, utilising the Board’s experience to seek to generate capital growth over the long term for shareholders.
