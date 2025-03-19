Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Short Interest Update

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the February 13th total of 35,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Epsilon Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truffle Hound Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Epsilon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,490,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Epsilon Energy by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 243,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 24,437 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Epsilon Energy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 701,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 18,358 shares during the last quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Epsilon Energy by 14.3% in the third quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 146,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 18,317 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Epsilon Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. 60.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Epsilon Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ EPSN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.24. The company had a trading volume of 44,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,393. Epsilon Energy has a one year low of $4.92 and a one year high of $7.43. The company has a market capitalization of $158.24 million, a PE ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.01.

Epsilon Energy Dividend Announcement

About Epsilon Energy

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Epsilon Energy’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a North American onshore independent natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of natural oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. It has natural gas production in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas production in the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, and Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

