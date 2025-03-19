Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Short Interest Update

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 66,200 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the February 13th total of 84,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gilead Sciences Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,771,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the third quarter valued at $228,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.88% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ HOOK traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.20. 19,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,281. The company has a market cap of $14.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.71. Hookipa Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average of $2.80.
HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.
