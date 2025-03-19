Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Short Interest Update

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 66,200 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the February 13th total of 84,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gilead Sciences Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,771,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the third quarter valued at $228,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HOOK traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.20. 19,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,281. The company has a market cap of $14.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.71. Hookipa Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average of $2.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HOOK shares. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $24.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

