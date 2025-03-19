Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Trading Up 15.4% – Time to Buy?

Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU – Get Free Report) shares rose 15.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 190,944 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 193,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Southern Energy Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.68.

About Southern Energy

Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Standard Exploration Ltd.

